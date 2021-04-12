Louise J. “Sis” Snowberger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise J. “Sis” Snowberger, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 8, 2021.



Louise was born on January 10, 1935 in Hubbard, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis and Ula (Marshall) Haggerty.

After graduating from Hubbard High School, Louise married the love of her life, Irvin R. Snowberger, on June 20, 1953 and they shared 55 wonderful years together before Irvin passed away on July 4, 2008.

Louise loved many things throughout her life. She was an avid reader and had a large library of books that was ever growing. She loved reading, gardening, creating beautiful artistic paintings for her family and friends. Louise had a passion for old classic movies and was especially fond of Shirley Temple’s movies. Louise was a supporter of the Girl Scouts and even served on the board of the Girl Scout Council for a period of time. She was especially known for her amazing cake decorating skills and she had made many family and friend’s wedding cakes and an occasional elaborate birthday cake that never ceased to amaze with her artistic creation. Louise was always able to keep the past alive with all of her stories, which will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.

She also loved attending North Mar Church.



Left to cherish her memories are her children Larry (Wendy) Snowberger and Diane (Brian) Connelly; her nine grandchildren, Audrey (Derek) Riley, Danielle (Jason) Boyles, Greg Perkins, Kevin (Erin) Snowberger, Marc (Amanda) Connelly, Shawn and Ryan Snowberger and Adam and Sarah Connelly; her 11 great-grandchildren and her one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents and her husband, Irvin, Louise is preceded in death by her daughters, Cindy Perkins and Bonnie Bader and her brother, Louis Haggerty, Jr.



Private family services will be held.



Louise will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave their heartfelt condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Mar church of Warren, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family of Louise J. Snowberger please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.