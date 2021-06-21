Louise Fraley, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Fraley, 97, of Austintown passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

Louise was born November 9, 1923 in Draffin, Kentucky the daughter of John and Agusta (Thornberry) Johnson.

She was a graduate of Cumberland High School in Elkhorn City, Kentucky and also graduated from beautician school.

Louise was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Her husband Paul B. Fraley, whom she married April 12, 1951, passed away January 21, 1999.

She was a Christian woman and enjoyed reading, but most of all she enjoyed time with her family. She made sure she was always there for her children and grandchildren.

Louise leaves four children, Fred (Sally) Fraley of Medina, Nancy (Christopher) Gould of Westerville, Gail (C.J.) Gordon of Mt. Vernon, and John Fraley of Austintown, 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Clyde and John and one sister, Helen.

Private services were held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

