Louise B. “Weezie” Shaffer, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise B. “Weezie” Shaffer, 89, passed away Saturday morning, March 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.



Weezie was born on March 31, 1931 in Gustavus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Arthur and Hazel Hines.



She was a member of Senior Citizen Site in Kinsman.

She was a fun-loving person, who always wore a smile.



Weezie will be deeply missed by her children, Charles Battison, Tammy Bakos, William Shaffer and Evelyn Shelton; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter “Mickey” Shaffer whom she married in March 1979 and passed away on September 7, 1997; sons, Richard Battison and Harlan Boyd; daughter, Carolyn Sears; brothers, Loren, Anderson, Martin, Floyd and Howard Hines and sisters, Helen Fry, Ada Smith and Leila Stevens.



Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



A special thanks to Sandra Osborne, Jennie Proper, Michelle Durst, Evelyn Shelton, Janet Davis and All Caring Hospice for their constant and loving care.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send their heartfelt condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Louise B. “Weezie” Shaffer please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.