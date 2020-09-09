Louis S. Szuch, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis S. Szuch, 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lake Vista Cortland.



Louis was born on August 14, 1937 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph S. and Julia H. (Palczer) Szuch.

He married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Bette” Takach, on February 28, 1958 and they shared 62 wonderful years together.



For 39 years, Louis worked for General Motors Lordstown as an electrical engineer.

He was a hard-working man who enjoyed being busy. He loved cars and sports, especially the Buckeyes. He enjoyed coaching the Little League team and making furniture, he was quite the craftsman. Even though Louis loved all of these things, there was nothing that he loved more than his family; they were everything to him.



Louis was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind, compassionate spirit. He was proud to be an American.



Louis will be missed dearly by wife, Bette; his children, Jeff (Kim) Szuch of Charleston, South Carolina and Kelle (Bill) Cohol of Niles, Oho; his grandchildren, Eric (fiancée, Jamie Lockwood) Szuch of Charleston, South Carolina and Dael Szuch of Atlanta, Georgia; his brother, Donald (Dianne) Szuch; his sister-in-law, Barb Szuch of Machesney Park, Illinois; his nieces, Holly (Will) Sandy, Heather (Dave) Bellian and Heidi (Hank) Graber and many other family and friends.



Besides his parents, Louis is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Szuch.



Visitation for Louis will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Chaplain Dave Luther of American Legion Post 700 will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made out to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



