POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Peter Cassimatis, 86, of Poland passed away Sunday afternoon June 5, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Boardman hospital surrounded by his family, priest and friends.



Louis was born on September 10, 1935, in Kythera, Greece, the son of Peter and Maria Cassimatis.



Louis graduated from Youngstown State University, received his master’s degree from Westminster College and earned his Ph.D. from Kent State University.

He taught for fifty years. He was a teacher in the Hubbard public school system and he lectured at Youngstown State University and Penn State University. His book American Influence in Greece, 1917-1929 was published in 1988.



Louis served as Program Director for the Ohio Cultural Alliance and also on the board of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. He loved the violin. He played in the Youngstown Orchestra and for many years gave violin lessons.



Louis is survived by his loving wife, Antoinette, his son, Nicholas and many family members in Greece. He is preceded in death by his son, Peter.



The family wishes to thank the medical staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, especially the nurses at 4 north, for the care that he received at the end. They also thank his friends and neighbors for the unwavering concern and support that they provided during his illness.



Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut St., Youngstown, OH 44503, where services will begin at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, in Louis’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

