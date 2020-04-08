Louis P. Molvin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis P. Molvin, 91, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Windsor House of Canfield.

Louis was born February 15, 1929 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Louis A, and Theresa Elizabeth (Frank) Molvin and brother to the late A. Richard Molvin.

He was a tool and die maker with General Motors before his retirement.

Louis was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield and a member of the Western Reserve Blacksmith Association.

He enjoyed auto racing and attended the Indy 500 race for over 30 years with his son, Louie.

Louis leaves his wife, the former Ruth C. Clouse, whom he married September 12, 1954; four children, Christina (David) Hashier, Beth Molvin, Louie Molvin (Marla) and Maria Molvin; six grandchildren, Megan Hollingshead, Doug Hashier, Nick Hashier, Amanda Molvin, Shannon Molvin and Molly Molvin and five great-grandchildren, Caleb Hashier, Niko Hashier, John Paul IV Hollingshead, Gavin Weissbrod and Natalie Hollingshead.

A memorial service celebrating Louis’ life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Windsor House in Canfield for the care and companion given Louis and his family during his time with them.

