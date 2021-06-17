Louis James Saloom, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – March 4, 1943: a very special date. That is the birthdate of a very special person. Louis James Saloom born to Asma and Thomas Saloom 78 years ago.

Louis passed away Wednesday, June 16, surrounded by scores of friends and family.



Popular and liked by everyone, he graduated from Brookfield High School in 1961 and earned his degree in education from Youngstown State University and his master’s degree from Westminster College.

He enjoyed a career in education both teaching and administration.

Louis loved all forms of sports, golf, Sharon Speedway Racing and was a top-flight water-skiing participant. He enjoyed vacationing in Beirut, Lebanon and Florida.



He married his college sweetheart, Janalyn Schultz of Liberty, in 1968 enjoying 52 years and raised two children, Chris and Craig (Darcy).

Other family members include grandson, Cole; brother, Emil (Doris); sisters-in-law, Georgette and Phyliss; Aunt Violette Sliman; plus many nephews and nieces.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Edward.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield. Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at the funeral home.



In place of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice MVI of Youngstown and to the Diabetes Foundation.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

