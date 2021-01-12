Louis J. Czifra, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis (Lojas) J. Czifra, 88, of Mineral Ridge, joined the Lord in eternal rest on Saturday, December 26, 2020. His loving family by his side.



Lou was born in Hangacs, Hungary on October 15, 1932.

He was in the Hungarian Military, serving as a tank commander.

After the 1956 revolt, Lou crossed the Iron Curtain of the Austrian border. From there he joined the many ‘freedom fighters’ traveling through Europe in search of a new home. He found himself at Bremerhaven, Germany. Here Operation Safe Haven transported Lou and 9,000 other Hungarian refugees to Camp Kilmer, New Jersey. He arrived in the U.S. on January 16, 1957. Lou then joined family in Youngstown, Ohio, where he would live the remainder of his life.

He met his beautiful wife, Lisa, whom he married on August 26, 1961. He worked as a trusted mechanic at Stackhouse Oldsmobile for over 35 years.



Lou stayed active after retirement. He maintained a robust vegetable garden. Lou loved to bowl and became a member of the St. Brendan’s and St. Elizabeth’s Bowling League.

Lou was also an active member of St. Mary’s Church of Mineral Ridge, where he volunteered and served as a Sacristan.



Lou is preceded in death by his parents, Lajos and Mary (Orosz) Czifra; wife, Lisa A. (Takacs) Czifra; brother, Geza Czifra and sister, Ellen Czifra.



His memory will be cherished in the hearts of his children, Louis J. Czifra, Jr., William (Evelyn) Czifra, David (Julie) Czifra, Mark (Catherine) Czifra and Mary Beth Czifra; sisters, Elizabeth Hajas and Mary Godas; grandchildren, Mitchell (Lisa) Czifra, Alexander (Marjane) Czifra, Phillips Czifra, Stacia Czifra, Eden Anderson, Sophia Czifra and Aubrey Czifra; along with great-grandchildren, Zane Czifra, Sadie Czifra and Marek Czifra.



Services will be held at his beloved St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge on a future date.

In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to St. Mary’s Church, Mineral Ridge.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

