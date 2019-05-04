Louis Hodges Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Hodges passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Louis was born on November 11, 1954.

He lived at Gateways to Better Living, Inc. since October 23, 2015. Prior to Gateways he resided at Youngstown Developmental Center.

Louis, affectionately known as “Mr. Lou”, had a kind and gentle spirit.

He enjoyed music, dancing and being outdoors with the wind on his face.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his Gateways family.

Louis was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Hodges and his uncle, Calvin Curry.

A memorial service will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00 a.m.