Louis G. DiNardo, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Louis G. DiNardo, Jr. was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 21, 1956, a son of Louis and Willa Mae (Horner) DiNardo, Sr.

After a brief fight with cancer, he died here on November 11, 2019.

He married his wife, Karin on June 11, 2011.

His profession was software engineering.

He loved the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

In 1997 he was inducted into the Greater Youngstown Bowling Association Hall of Fame and was a member of the Mahoning Valley Astronomy Society. He had served as a club trustee of the MVAS and was club president from 2013-2015. He was also a member of the Northeast Ohio Astro-imagers and active on Astro-imaging web groups, helping many other imagers perfect their photos.

He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, William; his wife, Karin; 3 step children, David Owens, Melissa (Daniel) Lewis and Melinda (Steve) Arquette and 10 step grandchildren, Kaitlin, Dannah, Gwen, Steven, Aiden, Jakob, Gracie, Joel, Luke and Zandar.

As per his wishes, there are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel.

