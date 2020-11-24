Louis C. Bertuzzi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis C. Bertuzzi (Louie), passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 7, 1930, in Luciusboro, Pennsylvania, the youngest of 11 children born to the late Genofee (Effie) and Alexander Bertuzzie.

The family moved to the Warren area when Louie was a small boy.

Lou married the love of his life, Charlene Tocorzic, on April 19, 1958. Together they raised their family in a strong and loving home until her passing on May 18, 1989. He is now at peace in her arms. Although all three of his daughters were grown and on their own at the time of her passing, Lou stepped in to fill the untimely void left by his wife, giving them an immense level of love, support and friendship up until the moment he passed.

He was employed as a steel laborer at Republic Steel/LTV Steel in Warren for 39 years, retiring in February of 1986.

Lou always enjoyed time spent with his family, but he was always a hunter and sport shooter at heart. He shot trap and skeet as a member of the Fish and Game Club of Vienna for many decades. In the prime of his life he was known in the Northeastern Ohio area as a legend at gun clubs, winning many competition events, including 2nd place at the 1967 Tri State Shoot in Steubenville, Ohio. He was a marksman of unbelievable talent and versatility. When age robbed him of his ability to shoot, he helped run the gun club he had been part of for so many years.

Among other things, he enjoyed bowling and fishing. A true die-hard fan of baseball, he was the Cleveland Indians number one fan since he was 11 years old. In his later years, Lou rarely missed a televised game – intently watching and re-watching game replays over and over again.

He was an extremely devoted and protective father and grandfather.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his three daughters, Beverly (Robert) Kook, Donna (Scott) Massa and Julie (Ted) Achladis; his five grandchildren, Courtney Keller, Leah Boley, Teddy Achladis, Amber Achladis and Dominic Massa; his two great-grandchildren, Riley Keller and Mia Boley and his nephew, Dale Bertuzzi, who was like the son he never had.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his five brothers, John, Frank, Alex, Albert and Dale and his five sisters, Lucy, Elizabeth, Virginia, Helen and Linda.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff on the sixth floor of Trumbull Memorial Hospital and the ninth floor Vibra staff for the excellent care that they extended to Lou in his final weeks of life. The gratitude that we feel for the support, compassion, kindness and companionship which were given so unselfishly and lovingly to our father during his final difficult days cannot be expressed in words.

Due to the current coronavirus circumstances, private family services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

