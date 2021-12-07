BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LouAnn (Mosora) McGhee, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with her family by her side.



She was born on July 25, 1955, to the late Pete and Betty Lou (Longley) Mosora who she missed everyday. She held firmly to the belief that she would meet them again one day in Heaven.



LouAnn attended Brookfield High School where she graduated in 1973.

While in school, she met the love of her life, Byron (Mac) McGhee and they married in 1981. Together for 52 years while married for 40 of them, they remained best friends and enjoyed traveling, singing karaoke (man, could she belt out “Strawberry Wine”), quiet evenings on the boat and simply being together at home watching their shows or all of the daily wildlife in their backyard.



She loved many things in life: a cold Coca Cola with lots of ice, music, getting lost in a good book, watching animal videos, slot machines, Bingo and scratch off lottery tickets, an occasional shot of BV with a cheers of “Love You” with her best buddy, making Granny salad and pickles and looking for her beach finds (shark teeth, shells and beach glass), however, most of all, she loved her family and being together with them.

LouAnn was a proud mother to two girls and was blessed to spend most of their childhood doing her life’s work: being a stay-at-home mom. She was always Dawn and Madelyn’s #1 fan whether she was volunteering at the schools, attending every sporting event, band night/concert and banquet from elementary school all the way through college. Her love was compounded by the birth of her grandbabies and she continued her support by attending their many school and soccer and baseball/softball games and cross country and track meets, rarely missing an event. She felt pure joy in being Macey and Ernie’s Granny and was so excited for Madelyn’s “Peanut”, her third grandbaby, due to arrive in a few weeks.

We shared many beach days, berry picking trips, times on the boat, family dinners and game nights and loved how she was always up for a random adventure or “safari”. Her hugs were epic and we will miss getting swept up in her arms. She was always quick with a smile or there for advice and never, ever missed a chance to say, “I love you”.



Before having the girls, LouAnn worked for radio station Y103. When they grew older, she returned to work for many years as a price checker for Retail Grocers. LouAnn then found a job that was perfectly suited for her love of supporting children, working for the Trumbull County Educational Service Center as an educational aide for more than 18 years before retiring in 2016.



LouAnn’s love and legacy will carry on in the hearts and memories of those she cherished. She leaves behind her love, Mac; daughters, Dawn (Ernie) Cunningham and Madelyn (Phil) Annarella; grandchildren, Macey and Ernie Cunningham and her “Peanut” whom she hadn’t yet met here on Earth; brothers, Pete (Robin) Mosora and David “Jeep” (Patty) Mosora; sister, Rona Brenner; brother-in-law, Jeff “Buz” (Patty) McGhee; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Tom) Sanford and Cindy (Bob) Fithian, as well as aunts and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom were all very dear to her heart.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Betty Lou (Longley) Mosora; mother-in-law, Rae McGhee; father-in-law, Bryon McGhee, Jr. and her beloved dogs, Bubbles and Cleo.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with services to follow at 7:00 p.m.



Strict Covid-19 protocol will be enforced as family has asked that everyone in attendance, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of LouAnn McGhee please visit our Tribute Store.