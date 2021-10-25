Lou Rene Church, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lou Rene Church, 74, of Warren passed away Sunday afternoon, October 24,2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Lou Rene was born February 26, 1947, in Warren the daughter of the late Edward and Winifred (Wilfong) Seifert.

She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Youngstown State University.

She worked as a teacher in the McDonald School system for 39 years and then spent 8 years as a substitute teacher with McDonald and Weathersfield Schools.

She was a member of Mineral Ridge Church of Christ and was a member of Women Working for Christ at the church.

Her hobbies included reading, traveling, camping, and decorating for holidays.

Lou Rene leaves her husband Gerald G. Church, whom she married June 25, 1971, one son William Church of Austintown and two sisters, Carol and Dianne Seifert both of Mineral Ridge.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Lou Rene Church please visit our Tribute Store.