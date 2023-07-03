YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Nelson was born to John & Martha (Podolsky) Martinko on July 9, 1955, and passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023, surrounded by so much love and family.

Lorrie had an amazing, faith-filled life. She grew up in Niles, Ohio, attending St. Stephens Church and School and graduated from Warren JFK High School in 1973.

Lorrie went on to get her BSN from College of Mount St. Joseph in 1977 and completed her MBA from Baldwin-Wallace in 1987.

Her work career included 15 years at Forum Health, retired from Salem Regional Medical Center as Director of Compliance/ Risk Management in 2020 after 14 years.

Lorrie married the love of her life and best friend, Joseph Thomas Nelson in 1994. Joe was Lorrie’s strength and support, holding her hand along the way.

Lorrie loved to cook, bake, entertain, drink Riesling, and bring joy to others.

Lorrie was blessed with three grandchildren whom she loved very much. Her family and friends made her happiest. She has many happy memories of special times spent with Susie, Abby, Ashley & Beth. Lorrie was cancer-free for five years, following surgery, but it returned in the form of brain cancer.

Lorrie is survived by her husband, Joe; stepson, Nicholas (Stephanie) Nelson; grandchildren, Piper, Kaia and Tristan; sister, Janice Leskovec Steinmaus (Mike); brother, Charles Martinko (Peg Golick); in-laws: Rick (Brenda) Nelson; Kitty (Bob) Wiscott), John (Julie) Nelson, Susan (John) Ragan and George (Ada) Nelson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The special angels Lorrie leaves behind are Deanna, Jeanne & Linda.

Preceding Lorrie’s death were her parents; stepdaughter, Holly E “Lady Jane” Nelson and in-laws, Richard & Joan Nelson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 5, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and on Thursday July 6, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows/ St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

Lane Family Funeral Homes was entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dorothy Day House or Our Lady of Sorrows/ St. Matthias Church or do a good deed in Lorrie’s Memory.

