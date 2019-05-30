Lorraine L. Isakson Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine L. Isakson, 79, of Boardman, passed away suddenly at her residence on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Lorraine was born December 24, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William and Lois (Anderson) Cross.

Lorraine was a 1958 graduate of South High School.

Prior to retirement, Lorraine worked as a receptionist for Roth Brothers.

Lorraine loved spending time with her friends and her family. She cherished her family more than anything in the world.

Lorraine is survived by her sons, James (Kim) Isakson of Texas and Eric (Angie) Isakson of Columbus; her daughter-in-law, Vanessa Isakson of Maryland; her twin sister, Lynne (Mitch) Suchora of Florida; her sister, Charlene Von Bampus; her six grandchildren, Richard T. (Melissa) Isakson of Texas, Derek Isakson of California, Zachary Isakson of Texas, Alex Isakson of Texas, Cooper Isakson of Columbus and Carson Isakson of Columbus and her great-grandson, Aiden Isakson.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard T. Isakson, Sr., whom she married March 3, 1960 and who passed in 1977 and her son, Richard T. Isakson, Jr.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held, immediately following visitation, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday, June 2.

