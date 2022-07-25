LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorna Ramsey, 97 of Lordstown died Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at her residence.

She was born October 22, 1924 in Sugar Creek, West Virginia, one of nine children born to the late John and Ollie (Holcomb) Skaggs.

Lorna was a member of Ohltown Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women’s Fellowhip Group. She was also a member of the Methodist Women Bowling League and had bowled up to the age of 91. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the 55 Plus and the AARP.

Her husband, Hobart Ramsey, whom she married December of 1947, died September 12, 1985.

She leaves her four daughters, Lisa King of Lordstown, Cuba Adams of Lordstown, Sherry Saborse of Austintown, Christy Weiland of Lordstown; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Lorna was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Burton and a grandson, Ryan Burton.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Ohltown Methodist Church from 9:45 am – 10:45 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman 44512

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.