YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. Schilling, 65 of Youngstown passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Lori was an inspiration to all who knew her. She fought many health battles with courage and grace, including both a lung transplant and kidney transplant, becoming an advocate for organ donation. Lori fought a life long battle with epilepsy and recently, esophogeal cancer.

Lori was born February 20, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Wilbur C. and Georgia (Warner) Reinman and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1975.

Lori leaves a legacy of love. She was loved and beloved by her devoted husband of 32 years, Gary Schilling. Family was her priority. She was a dedicated caregiver to her mother. She found so much joy in her family, friends, her church, her pets and her porch. Lori loved her title “housewife” and spending time with Gary and their pets on their porch was her favorite thing to do. Lori loved animals and from an early age, she would volunteer at the Animal Protection League. Lori loved everything Christmas and decorated their home top to bottom, inside and out.

She was a member of Disciple Christian Church. She also enjoyed camping trips and fishing with her husband.

Besides her husband, Lori leaves two sisters, Lynne (James) Carney of Richmond, Virginia, Leslie (Rev. Don) Baird of Canton; a brother, Grant “Lud” (Ann) Reinman of Bonney Lake, Washington; her mother-in-law, Alice Schilling of Poland; her brothers and sisters-in-law, George J. “Skip” Schilling of Youngstown, Ronald E. (Diane) Schilling of Struthers and Joyce Gilbert of Leetonia. Lori also leaves her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly, Joshua, Zachary, Micah, Noelle, Karen, Colleen, Ryan, Jason, Paul and Curt and many great nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by the many friends she made with her sweet, loving spirit.

The family would like to thank her Pastor, Elizabeth Ross of Disciples Christian Church and her compassionate doctors at the Cleveland Clinic.

Besides her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her father-in-law, George H. Schilling.

Friends may call on Saturday at Lane Family Funeral Home, 65 N. Broad St., Canfield from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, P.O. Box 34, Canfield, OH 44406.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

