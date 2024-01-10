CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. Bowden, 64, of Canfield, went to be with her Lord on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Lori was born March 23, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of Stanley T. and Betty Jane (Longstreet) Bowden.

Lori was 1977 graduate of Canfield High School and a 1981 graduate of the University of Cincinnati where she earned her Bachelor’s in Business Administration.

She was a Wealth Manager who owned and operated Custom Financial for over 30 years.

Lori was an avid golfer and played competitively in the late 80s. She was a member of Tippecanoe Country Club and Salem Country Club. She was a lifelong Canfield resident.

She is survived by her brother, Gary A Bowden (Kathy); her niece, Michelle; her nephews, Todd, Brian and Scott and seven great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Karen L. Ruck and her brother, Roger Bowden.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lori will be laid to rest at Canfield Village Cemetery.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lori L. Bowden, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.