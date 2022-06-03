YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori Jane (Hahn) Ruse, 64 passed away at home in the loving presence of her family on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Lori was born on October 2, 1957, in Youngstown the daughter of Joseph H., Jr and Betty Lou (Hanley) Hahn.

On March 6, 1999, she was united in marriage to her soulmate, Kirk Ruse, with whom she shared 23 years of blissful marriage.

A 1976 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School Lori worked for many years at Mike’s Lounge and for the past 15 years was employed by Battista Granite retiring in January 2021.

Lori and her husband, Kirk, were members of the Austintown Eagles and enjoyed camping at Lakeside Campground for over 19 years. She was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan never missing an opportunity to cheer on her favorite team. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she was a loving caregiver to all. She enjoyed spending time at home cooking for all who came to visit.

She is survived by her husband, Kirk; daughters, Amanda Laird and Samantha Ruse; brother, Kenneth Hahn and grandchildren, Joseph Laird, Elliana Laird and Charlotte Laird, who adored their Grammy, as well as her faithful canine companions, Frankie and Diego.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Hahn and Jeffery Hahn and sister, Jill White. She was also reunited with her beloved dog, Lucy.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Brunstetter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests contributions to the funeral home to assist with the funeral.

