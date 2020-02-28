Lori Diane Akins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori Diane Akins, 56, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 27, 2020.



Lori was born on August 29, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of John and Phyllis (Hansen) Peterson.



Lori was very crafty, always staying busy with her knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching. She loved all kinds of animals, especially cats and dogs. She also enjoyed gardening. Although she loved many things throughout her life, there was nothing she loved more than her family.



Lori is survived by her husband, Theodore Akins; her children, Jonathan and Elizabeth Akins; her grandson, Gage; her sister, Lynn (George) Danes; her nephews, Daniel Waggoner and Jacob Danes and her great-nephew, Corey Waggoner.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



Private services for Lori will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, Lori’s family would like donations to be made out to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

