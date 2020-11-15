Loretta M. Dotson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta M. Dotson, 75, formerly of Canfield, Ohio, passed away early in the morning on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Kemper House in Worthington, Ohio.



Born January 19, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, Loretta was the daughter of Martin and Mary (Duda) Klimko.

Loretta grew up in Campbell, Ohio and was a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School and a 1964 graduate of Youngstown State University.

Loretta worked as an administrative assistant until starting a family, choosing to then stay home and raise her children. She later worked as the office manager at Kirila Funeral Home, where she enjoyed supporting grieving families.

Loretta was an incredibly loving and kind person who loved her family more than anything and whose smile and laugh were contagious. She had a passion for everything – traveling, bowling, golfing, baking, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and playing games, particularly cards. Her favorite card game was group solitaire and she was known for keeping the family playing late into the night with her continual pleas of “just one more game!”



Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mary and her husband, John Dotson whom she married February 7, 1970 and died May 18, 2013. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Lawrence and her sisters, Virginia and Mary Delores.



She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Lesley (Noah) Hollis and her son, Thomas (Lynn) Dotson; her brother, Eugene Klimko and her grandchildren, Maxwell and Emily Hollis and William and Jacob Dotson.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Parish in Youngstown.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org, in Loretta’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Loretta M. Dotson please visit our Tribute Store.