Loretta J. Watkins, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta J. Watkins, age 74, died September 4, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Loretta was born November 25, 1946 in Craigsville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Okey and Thelma Newsome Graham.

Loretta was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed by Ohio Lamp in Warren, retiring after 38 years.

Loretta enjoyed getting together and going to dinner with her Ohio Lamp friends.

Loretta will be missed for her humorous morning Facebook posts, all her friends looked forward to her morning message. She enjoyed family fishing vacations and her shows, The Mentalist and Bones. Loretta was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Besides her parents, Loretta is preceded in death by her brothers, Ronnie and Rodney and her sister, Eunice.

Loretta is survived by her husband, William J. Watkins, who she married December 31, 1977; her children, Kim (Mark) Hodgkiss, Mike Watkins, David Dick, Bryan (Janel) Watkins and Jodi (Shawn) Marrie; her grandchildren, Tad (Nicole) Hodgkiss, Tyler (Lexi) Hodgkiss, Ashlee Watkins, Tiffany Hodgkiss, Dakota Dick, Emily Derkach, Mia Watkins, Kailey Dick and Piper Marrie and her great-grandchild Leo Hodgkiss. She also leaves her brother, Sheldon and sister, Drucella.

Friends may call 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Rocci Harmon, officiant. Interment in Gustavus Cemetery.

