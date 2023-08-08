WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta J. Scott, 86, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at her home.

Loretta was born on December 16, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Galen and Barbara (Sabo) Simon.

She worked at Trumbull County Lamp and her husband’s company, Orwell Natural Gas until she retired.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Willard “Buddy” Scott, Deborah Protiva and Jeannie (John) Ahmed; daughter in law, Christina Scott, whom she made her home with; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and sister, Gail (Richard) Cooper.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willard “Bud” Scott; son, Timothy Scott and brother, Delmar Simon.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Calvary Bible Church, 4747 Warner Road NE in Cortland with services to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Services were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.