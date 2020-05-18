Loretta G. Butler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta G. Butler, age 82, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Loretta was born November 15, 1937 in Youngstown to the late Floyd and Margaret (Pflug) Barnhart.

She was a nurse working in Labor and Delivery at St. Joseph Hospital for over 41 years; after retirement Loretta volunteered her time at the hospital, it was in her nature to take care of people.

She was a member of Prince of Peace Church.

Loretta enjoyed Bowling and Bocci in her younger years.

Besides her parents, Loretta is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Butler; her son, Mark A. Butler and siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Butler; her granddaughter, Bryce Nicole Butler and her sister, Peggy Thornsberry.

There will be no funeral services.

Entombment in Crown Hill Memorial Park.

