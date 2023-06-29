WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta Elaine Cessna, 83, passed away Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Loretta was born on October 15, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Helen (Callahan) Cessna.

She was a 1956 graduate of Howland High School and attended Kent State University.

She was self-employed working with home healthcare. She also was a musician, singing with Group Therapy and The Top Notes.

Loretta is survived by her children, Dwayne Scott and Denise Overbeck; brothers, who took great care of her, Gary (Dorothy) Cessna and William “Bill” (Carol) Cessna and her niece, Tina (Michael) Schmader.

Per Loretta’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer Winans Chapel, in Cortland.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

