Lorenzo S. Thomas Sr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorenzo Snow Thomas (Rennie), Sr. 64, of Howland, born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania loving husband, father and grandfather, passed into glory Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren, Ohio after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania to Edward William Thomas and Gertrude Allethia Franks.

Rennie was a devoted husband of Cindy Lu (Wiles) Thomas, a proud dad of two children, Lori Ann (Joel) Smith and the Reverend Lorenzo S. (Kylie) Thomas and committed “Pop” to two grandsons, Kyle Michael Poponak and Isaac Philip Hardin.

He was a veteran who served in the Army Corps of Engineers and was a lifelong steelworker of 33 years. He was a union counselor for the United Steelworkers Local 2155 in Niles, Ohio.

Rennie held fast to his Christian faith until the very end.

Visitation for Lorenzo will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, where friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior.

To send flowers to the family of Lorenzo S. Thomas Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 31, 2020 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: