CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Esther Scott Hawkins, age 85, of Champion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

She was born in Pierpont, Ohio, on July 8, 1937, to the late Andrew and Dorothy Engle Scott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hawkins, Sr.; grandson, Barry Adkins, Jr.; son-in-law, Randy Filimon; brothers, Melvin Scott, Andrew Scott and Walter Scott; sister, Myrtle Easton.

Lora was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and her fur baby, Sadie Jane.

She spent time with her husband camping and traveling, especially their trips to Myrtle Beach.

She attended and was a member of Champion Christian Church.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Diane) Hawkins, Jr., of Euharlee, Georgia, Pamela (Jari) Karttunen of Bristol, Ohio, Scott (MaryAnn) Hawkins of Warren, Ohio, Deirdre Filimon of Stafford, Virginia, Michele (Barry) Adkins of Warren, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sisters, Debbie Hudak and Judy Klosinski and several extended family members.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the employees of the Windsor House at Champion for their care and compassion.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. Warren, OH 44483 with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Champion Township Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

