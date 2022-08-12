NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, age 68 of Niles, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born on October 5, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Norman Wallace Pierre and Mary Louise Wilson Wire.

Lora was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and friends. She really enjoyed listening to music, an animal lover and enjoyed watching game shows.



She is survived by her children, Sherry Lynn Gromley, Jody Lee (John) Semko, Melissa Gromley, Lisa Marie (Anthony) Perigo and Richard Michael (Kathleen) Gromley; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Lisa Armes; brothers; Ronald (Kathy) Wire, James Wire and Wally Pierre; also, numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Gromley; parents; husbands, Joseph D. Gromley and Raymond Irvine; brothers, Robert and David Wire.



Funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel, 415 Robbins Ave. Niles, OH 44446. Calling hours will be held prior from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



A television tribute will air Monday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.