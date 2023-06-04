BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lona Belle Bryner Osborn passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the age of 90 with family by her side.

She was born on April 21, 1933, in Volga, West Virginia to the late Harry S. and Bernice Bryner. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Loren Osborn; and brother, Harry L. Bryner.

Lona was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time and making memories with her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, bird watching, trips to Hawaii with her husband, John Wayne movies and the Cleveland Browns. She was a self-proclaimed chocoholic and enjoyed every second of it.

She was a member of Vienna Presbyterian Church, where she served as President of the Women’s Association and served on Sessions. She was also a member of the Vienna Local Quilters Club and was the former President of T.O.P.S.

Lona was a graduate of Victory High School class of 1952 and St. Mary School of Nursing in 1955, both in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Lona married her late husband Dennis on June 2, 1956, spending many wonderful years together.

She was a registered nurse, helping and caring for others. She worked for Hillside Hospital, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and ended her career, retiring from Northside Hospital in 1984.

She is survived by her children, Reverend Dale L. (Rhonda) Osborn, David A. (Cathy) Osborn, Darrell L. (Judy) Osborn and Janice (David) Trombitas; grandchildren, Michael, Rebecca, Daniel, James, Liz, Stephen, Matthew and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Ceselia, Oliver, Benjamin, Tiffany, Aiden and numerous other extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.

Interment will be held at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at lanefuneralhomes.com.

