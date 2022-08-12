YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean (Little) Ruffner, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the presence of her family.

Lois was born on May 24, 1934, in Youngstown the daughter of Warren and Emma James Little.

On October 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to Charles J. Ruffner, Jr. with whom she shared 64 years of marriage.

A 1951 graduate of Fitch High School, Lois was employed as a sales representative with Avon for 36 years, retiring in 2012. She also worked as a Precinct 14 poll worker for over 40 years.

A woman of faith she was an active member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church where she participated in Kings Kids, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Lois and members of her church prepared and delivered monthly meals to the rescue mission. Lois and her husband were able to travel together to Belgium on a church mission trip. Lois was active in the Child Conservation League encouraging children to make healthy choices.

She enjoyed the simple pleasures of knitting, baking and gardening. Her happiest moments were spent as a proud homemaker devoted to her family as Mom, Grandma, Grammy and Gigi.

She will be missed by her children, Charles J. “Chip” (Lucy) Ruffner III, Vicki (Joseph) Conley, Brad (Cheryl) Ruffner and Stephen Ruffner; grandchildren, Julie (Dennis) Hager, Amy (Steve) Szopo, Nadine (Dominic) Bowell, Daniel (Heather) Conley, Rebecca (Eric Sheffield) Ruffner, Christopher Ruffner and Benjamin Conley, as well as nine great-grandchildren, Devon, Sadie, Max, Cooper, Gavin, Owen, Cami, Ella, Avery and Emmalyn; her sister, Shirley Parker; niece, Sandra Pope and many nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Brunstetter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hope For Renewal, 2906 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Lois’s family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care and compassion given to Lois.

