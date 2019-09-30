Lois Jean Ripple, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, for Lois Jean Ripple, 85, of Youngstown, who died early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Youngstown.

Lois was born September 2, 1934, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Randall and Marian Bancroft Glenn and was a lifelong area resident.

Lois grew up in Columbiana, graduating from Columbiana High School in 1952, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Youngstown College and had been a bookkeeper for various local businesses.

Lois was a member of Zion Lutheran Church since 1956; a member of the Columbiana Historical Society and a former member of ABWA.

She was an avid seamstress, enjoyed gardening and loved to go to auctions. She was also interested in genealogy and researching her family history.

Her husband, Edward M. Ripple, whom she married May 12, 1956, died April 19, 2007.

She leaves her daughter, Pam Ripple of Youngstown and a brother, Richard Glenn of Detroit, Michigan.

Besides her parents and her husband, Lois was preceded in death by her son, Jon Ripple.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m, Thursday, October 3, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Lois Jean Ripple, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.