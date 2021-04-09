Lois J. Lewis, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois J. Lewis, 72, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her residence.

She was born November 9, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of Albert F. and Ethel (Pearson) Johnson. Lois had been employed with Ohio Bell and retired from the Billing Dept. at Fresenius Kidney Care.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School.

Lois was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

Lois loved to spend time with her Club friends from Ohio Bell. She enjoyed flower gardening and working in the yard. Lois’s husband of 32 years, Thomas S. Lewis, Jr. whom she married February 14, 1970, died December 25, 2003.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas S. (Heather) Lewis of Youngstown and Christopher D. Lewis of Panama City, Florida; her brothers, Richard Johnson of South Bend, Indiana and James (Nancy) Johnson of Austintown and her beloved dog Chloe.

Besides her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Carol Warne, Margaret Barber, Ronald Johnson and Gerald Johnson.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Canfield, prior to the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.To send flowers to the family of Lois J. Lewis please visit our Tribute Store.

