Lloyd E. Nolan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd E. Nolan, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Louis Stokes Veterans Affairs Medical Center after a year long courageous battle with cancer.

Lloyd was born in Warren, Ohio on January 6, 1949, the son of the late Joseph and Grace (Calvin) Nolan.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War veteran.

In October of 1970, Lloyd married his high school sweetheart, Linda.

Lloyd was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family above all else. His grandchildren were adored endlessly by him.

Besides spending time with his family, Lloyd enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and reading western novels. He also liked to watch the Cleveland Browns and Indians. Lloyd also enjoyed turning trash into treasure, beautifully restoring old furniture discarded by others.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Zachary John Nolan (Nicole) Merana; his grandchildren, Bailey Nicole Merana and Alexander Zachary Merana; his brothers, David “Elderberry” (Barb) Nolan and Art Nolan; his sister, Sharon (Lonnie) Azecusky.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ryan Merana; his brother, Michael Nolan.

A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date.

