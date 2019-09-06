Lisa A. Marinkovich, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa A. Marinkovich, age 55, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2019 at her residence.



Lisa was born September 27, 1963 in Warren, Ohio.

She was a 1981 graduate of Labrae High School.

She worked for Vista Windows for over 14 years.



Lisa enjoyed shopping and scary movies. She was very talented at sewing, cross stitch projects and crocheting. Her family was very important to her.



Lisa is survived by her parents, Pete and Linda Marinkovich; her children, Joey (Tanya) Ford, Michael McCauley, Brittany McCauley and Amber Arnold; four grandchildren, Alayna Ford, Autumn Groth, Isla Groth and Stella Ford; two sisters, Cindy (John) Miller and Sherri (Robert) Larkins and a brother, Donnie Marinkovich (Sherry Huffman).



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 9 at the funeral home with Rev. David Luther officiant.

Interment in Champion Township Cemetery.



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Lisa’s family.To send flowers to the family of Lisa Ann Marinkovich, please visit Tribute Store.

