YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linette Ann Stoner, affectionately called “Nette”, passed away too soon for those that loved her, at the age of 49 on March 26, 2023 while at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital , resulting from complications of a heart attack Thursday, March 23, 2023.

She was born March 22, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jim L. Heap.

She is survived by her mother, Linda (Kurtz) Heap with whom she lived along with her husband, Christopher M Stoner and their daughter, Lehsten Laney Stoner, (age 12).

Linette graduated from Boardman High School, Class of 1992. Following graduation she attended Youngstown State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

After a few years working in her field, she found her calling as a Hospice nurse, where she stayed until health reasons forced her to end her career.

She had met her husband, Chris and they married on October 2, 2009. Their daughter, Lehsten came into the world February 25, 2011 and Linette found her calling once more. Being a mom was a life-long dream she could only hope would be granted. Born prematurely, Lehsten required constant care. Linette’s compassionate heart, intelligence and care will be profoundly missed in raising her.

Cook Forest has been her favorite destination for over 40 years. The owner of MacBeth’s Cabins, where she always stayed in Cabin 12, just learned of her death. He responded by informing the family he would like to plant a tree in her remembrance at the cabin and have her best friend, Crissy (which she met there also) design a plaque as a memorial. Some of Linette’s cremains will likely be spread somewhere in the forest. There is a tree on the family’s favorite hiking trail, Old Logging Road which has carved out all the major family events through the years. This tradition began with the name, Jim Heap and the date in which he died, 1/7/81. The family fondly refers to this tree as “Daddy’s tree”.

In addition to her husband, daughter and mother, Linette is being deeply missed by sisters, Laura (Dave, Andrew & Lindsey) Miller, and Lisa (Chris & Stephen) Rakocy.

A memorial gathering is planned for some time in the future. Location pending.

