Lindsey M. Alderman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lindsey M. Alderman, 35, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.



Lindsey was born on February 12, 1985, in Warren, the daughter of Charlene A. [Brown] and Duane S. Alderman.



As a young girl she loved dance, art, and gymnastics.

Lindsey was a 2002 graduate of LaBrae High School. She graduated with a degree in art history from Kent State University and currently was working as a server at the Outback Steakhouse in Niles.



Lindsey loved life, visiting with her many friends and had plans for the future. She enjoyed traveling, treasured going on the annual family vacation at Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina. Lindsey loved animals, music and live concerts.



The memory of her bright smile and her zest for life will never be forgotten. So many people loved her so very much.



Lindsey will be greatly missed by her parents; sister, Angela (Kerry) Sullivan; nieces Bailey Sullivan and Kylie Sullivan; aunts and uncles, Keith (Chris) Brown, Lynn (Tim) Wolfarth, Bruce (Michelle) Brown, Christy (Michael) Graham, Gary Alderman, Jill Wyrick and William (Stephanie Rush) Alderman; cousins, Audrey (Rich) Eaton, Carly (Pete) Rider, Ben Brown, Rebecca Brown, Camren Brown, Catherine (Bill) Archuleta, Christopher (Tyler) Graham, Lynn Alderman, Melissa (Mitch) Graham Wise, Emily Wyrick and Margaret (Lance) Graban; second cousins, Payton Rider, Paisley Eaton, Ethan Archuleta, Hunter Graban, Leland Graban and Alden Wise.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Myrle and Charles Brown and Betty and Gene Alderman.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, on Garfield Drive in Warren. Please wear a mask and social distancing will be expected and appreciated. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at the funeral home with Pastor Tyler Wolfe as officiant.



A private family graveside interment will be at All Souls Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lindsey Marie Alderman please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.