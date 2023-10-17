MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda “Sue” Rice Dagan, age 74, of Mecca passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

She was born in Warren on March 25, 1949, to the late Herbert Charles and Naomi Jane Shoemaker Rice.

She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She grew up in Vienna attending Mathews High School. She enjoyed her daily walks in the neighborhood, aerobic classes, working crosswords, was an avid reader, and loved music.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years Tim Dagan; children, Kelly, Matthew, and Lindsay Dagan; grandchildren; Emma, Lukas, Meda, Oli, and Charlie; brother, Jeff Rice.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dick Rice, and Drew Futchko.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Parkinsons Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/ or to Southern Care Hospice at https://www.southerncarehsp.com/.

