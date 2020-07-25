Linda Sue Evans, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Sue Evans died peacefully after a long illness on July 24, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

Linda was born in Youngstown to William J. and Alma J. Morgan on May 17, 1946. She grew up the south side, attended Bancroft School and then Woodrow Wilson where she was an honor student and a member of the school choir, drama club and other school activities.

After her high school graduation in 1964 she attended Youngstown State University where she earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts in English.

Linda’s career goal was to teach English to high school students. She began her career at Jackson-Milton Local Schools in 1968 teaching English to ninth and tenth grade students. In addition to her teaching duties Linda served as Junior Class Advisor helping students plan seventeen Junior/Senior Proms. She continued to further her education at YSU and received her MA in English in 1985.

While teaching at Jackson-Milton she met her husband, David, also a teacher at the school. The couple was married on August ninth of 1969. They taught together for 29 years and retired together in 1997.

After retiring Linda pursued her interest in reading, cooking, gardening and especially hobby of counted cross-stitch for which she was awarded many Canfield Fair prize ribbons.

Linda was a life long church member. She attended John Knox Presbyterian Church as a young girl, Brownlee Woods Presbyterian after her marriage and most recently Heritage Presbyterian where she served as elder, clerk of session, sang in church choir and participated in many other church activities.

Together Linda and David traveled throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. European travel trips to Spain, Italy, France and return trips to England, Scotland and Wales.

Linda will be remembered by her husband, David; her cousins, Debbie Stanley (Aaron), Patty McCombs, Susan Krobusek, Nancy Alexander (Dennis), Kathy Moff (David), David A. Kramer, Carl V. Thompson (Evelyn), Don Thompson and by the other members of the Kramer and Thompson families.

Due to Covid 19, private services will be held.

Material tributes may be made to the choir fund of Heritage Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

