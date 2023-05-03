GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda S. (Bell) Cameron, 67 of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Hospice House of Poland, surrounded by loved ones.

Linda was born May 25, 1955 in Warren, a daughter of the late Robert and Luella (Kidd) Bell, and grew up in Girard.

She graduated from Girard High School in 1973 and worked as an Account Executive for various local radio stations for over 30 years before retiring.

Linda was an athlete, an avid golfer and had belonged to various golf leagues. She was a big sports fan and cheered for the Guardians, Cavs, and Buckeyes. Linda loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking, playing Pinochle and landscaping. Linda will be remembered by the way she made people laugh, long chats on the patio, and her homemade apple pies.

Her husband of over 40 years, Ronald Cameron, whom she married November 25, 1978, preceded her in death on January 25, 2019.

She leaves two daughters, Jessica (Luke) Boccio of Long Island, New York, Becky (Jack) Savage of Boardman; a step-son, Craig (Julie) Cameron of Niles; two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brayden Boccio of New York. Linda also leaves her sister, Sandy (Rich) Shriver and a brother, Bill Bell, all of Girard.

Besides her parents and her husband, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Bell.

There will be no calling hours or services per Linda’s wishes.

The family requests in lieu of flowers please send any donations to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Rd., Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.



Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

