NORTH LIMA, Ohio Linda R. Fain, 73, of North Lima, passed away early Monday, March 21, 2022, with her family by her side, at Hospice House in Poland.



Born May 28, 1948 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of the late Clifford K. and Genevieve A. (Summers) Wire.



Linda was a 1966 graduate of Woodrow Wilson.

She married the love of her life, Larry E. Fain on December 3, 1966 and together they had four children.

A homemaker, she supplemented her income as a Tupperware and Avon consultant. In 1984, she started her own business, Linda’s Lemonade, working alongside her family for over 30 years. Linda loved baking, gathering around the fire with family, gardening and bird watching.



To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband, Larry; her four children Dean (Lee Ann) Fain, Larry (Tabby) Fain Jr., Kelly (Scott) Fain-Luper, and Jennifer (Kenneth) Arendas; seven grandchildren Samantha Fain, Dean (Erin) Fain Jr., Caitlyn (Michael) Comley, Taylor Fain, Austin Luper, Hunter Fain, and Ryan Luper; three great grandchildren Delilah Smith, Tucker Fain and Silas Fain; and three sisters Nancy Gaskill, Joyce (John) Richardson, and Alice (James) Melek.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave., Boardman, Ohio 44512, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., with a service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

