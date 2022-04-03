AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Richard, 69, of Austintown, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, at her residence.

Born March 30, 1953 in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of Stanley and Margaret (Haught) Thomas.

Linda was a 1971 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Prior to her retirement, she worked in healthcare as a home healthcare aid and the Director of Adult Daycare at Park Vista.

Linda was an active church member and regularly attended bible study at Wedgewood Park Church.

She enjoyed vacations with friends in Myrtle Beach. She loved to play the slot machines, word games on her phone, crafting and “treasure hunting” for antiques.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Richard, whom she married March 28, 1981 and died February 18, 2011. She is also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Taylor Richard.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Tracy Thomas, Heather Waller, Chad (Raquel) Richard and George S. (Nicole) Richard; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her sister, Nancy (Jim) Dudley.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, April 7, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. at Wedgewood Park Evangelical, 1944 S Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH, 44511. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 5:30 pm at the church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

