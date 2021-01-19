Linda M. Carbone, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Carbone, 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 18, 2021.



Linda was born on May 16, 1955, in Massena, New York, the daughter of the late Sam Carbone and Joyce (Wolcott) Willis.



Linda had graduated from Potsdam University with her Master’s Degree in Education and went on to teach in the Lakeview School Systems.



Linda was an avid church goer and enjoyed being in the company of her church family.

When she was able to, Linda had loved to travel but most of the time she liked to stay close to home where her family and friends were.



Linda will be missed by her daughter, Chyanna Carbone; her siblings, Mark (Jinping Feng) Carbone and Teresa McBride; her stepsiblings, Sam (Barb) Carbone, Joe (Mindy) Carbone and Kelley (Jim) Nutter; her many nieces and nephews, long-time friend Carl Baumiller and many other family members and friends.



Besides for her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her siblings, Mike and Lisa Carbone.



At this time, there are no services being held.



