Linda Lou Tomblin, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. (Prichard) Tomblin, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center.



Linda was born January 12, 1946, to the late Walker and Ruby (Cotton) Prichard.

She moved to Ohio with her husband, Leo W. Tomblin, in 1966.

Linda was a homemaker and stay at home mother. She enjoyed listening to music, camping and family.

Linda leaves her husband, Leo W. Tomblin of Berlin Center, along with, two daughters, Ada “Susie” (Richard) Barry of Lake Milton and Robin M. Tomblin of Berlin Center and a son, Steven L. Tomblin of Berlin Center. She also leaves three grandchildren, Kyle (Morgan) Barry, Sarah-Jane Barry and Mackenzie Tomblin; a sister, Garnet “Gail” West of Sebring, Ohio; three brothers, Roger (Debbie) Prichard of Ironton, Ohio, Walker-Ray (Brenda) Prichard of Edison, Ohio and William (Sue) Prichard of Texas and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Mary “Jane” Tomblin.

Private services were held and Linda was laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

