AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lee (Ortz) Pallotta, 72, of Austintown, Ohio passed away Monday evening, October 16, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born on July 28, 1951 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph L. Ortz and Virginia Pearl (Porter) Ortz.

Linda was a 1969 graduate of Austintown Fitch.

She married the love of her life, Russell Pallotta, Sr., on August 4, 1969 and spent 50 golden years with him by her side until his passing on April 9, 2020.

She was a housewife and loving mother to her two beautiful children, with whom she cherished.

Linda enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, her horse, Rusty and her two pups, Tinkerbell and Roxy.

Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory, her two children, Shelley L. (Bill) Barickman and Russell (Susie) Pallotta, Jr.; four grandchildren, Tiffany L. Barickman (fiancé, Joe Custer), Cariey J. Barickman (fiancé, David Long), Login W. Barickman and Alicia M. Bliese; one great-grandchild, Kinsley Long; a sister, Robin (Michael) Durda; two sisters-in-law, Connie Ortz and Linda A. Blackann and brother-in-law,Tom Blackann and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph (Lawrence) and Virginia Ortz; a brother, Larry (Lil Larry) Ortz, Jr. and her in-laws, Kenneth and Roberta Pallotta.

Friends and family may call on Monday, October 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel with a service immediately following.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

You may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to sign the memorial wall for the family.

