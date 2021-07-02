Linda L. Yuhasz, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved mother and grandmother, Linda Lee (Dunn) Yuhasz, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New Middletown, Ohio, at the age of 73.

Linda is survived by her children, Georgene Wright of Raleigh, North Carolina, Rosemarie Yuhasz of McDonald, Ohio, Julius (Jamie) Yuhasz of Warren, Ohio, Joseph (Natalie) Yuhasz of New Middletown, Ohio; her stepdaughter, Concetta Yuhasz-Smith of Pittsville, Virginia; her brother, George A. (Valerie) Dunn of New Jersey and her companion, Patrick Malone of Lake Milton, Ohio; Her grandkids, Irene Wright, Leslie Paul Wright, Christopher Yocum, Anthony Talbert, Julius V. Yuhasz, Brett Wagner, Adam Yuhasz, Destiny Carter, Steven Yuhasz, Carly Wagner, Sarah Yuhasz and Alexander James Yuhasz; stepgrandchild, Adam Yuhasz, Cassandra Romano, Charlette Chapman, Hope Smith, Alexis Smith; her great-grandchildren, Makenna Blanton, Aubree Yuhasz, Adam Yuhasz Jr.; Her stepgreat-grandchildren, Aiden Shutters, Carmella Tucker, Adam Smith, Kristen Norfolk, Daeynerys Chapman, Javelynn Yuhasz, Greyson Smith, Ashlynn Smith.

Linda was born on November 15, 1947, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to George L. Dunn and Irene Wickens.

She graduated from East Rutherford High School in 1966.

She married Julius J. Yuhasz, Jr., in 1969.

After moving to Ohio in 1974, Linda lived in Craig Beach Village and worked for Delphi Electric until her retirement in 1999. Throughout her life, Linda enjoyed spending her leisure time working on crafts and tending to her garden. She had a great love for nature and animals of all kinds. Her greatest joy in life were her children and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her Father, George L. Dunn of East Rutherford, New Jersey; Mother, Irene Wickens of Hackensack, New Jersey; ex-husband, Julius J. Yuhasz, Jr., of Austintown, Ohio; Son-in-law, Leslie L. Wright of McDonald, Ohio and Aunt Margaret H. Sutton of Woodridge, New Jersey.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at St. Catherine Church in Lake Milton, followed by a Memorial Mass at 6:00 p.m., with a reception immediately following in the Church Hall. Father Dave Merzweiler will officiate the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Animal Charity of Ohio at 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.