Linda L. Veith, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Veith, 75, of Canfield, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Linda was born November 13, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Emerson and Annie Sue Weidman.

Linda was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson.

In 1966 she obtained her Nursing diploma from Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science from Youngstown State University in 1994.

Prior to retirement, Linda was a pediatric nurse and later in her career she was a certified diabetes educator.

Linda was a member and past president of the American Diabetes Association Tri County Area Chapter.

She enjoyed scenic drives, reading and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard P. Veith, whom she married March 22, 1969; her daughters, Lenora Finsen and Louisa (Brad) Jackson; her sister, Naomi (Ray) Wess; her grandchildren, Leo, Libby and Len Finsen, Tes Loftus, Tyler Jackson, Trista (Matthew) Pourier and Avery Jackson and five great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service is being held.

Arrangements are handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

