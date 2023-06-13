HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Truran, 79, passed away Monday morning, June 12, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Linda was born on June 29, 1943 in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late, Howard Ahrens and Lorena (Kline) Ahrens Miller.

She was a graduate of Harding High School and worked at Packard Electric.

She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and sudoku. In her younger years, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She was a loving mother of four children, who she is survived by, Raymond Truman, Jr., Cynthia Bumgardner, Christine Truran and Patricia Andrews; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Richard) Arndt and sister-in-law, Ruth Truran.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Dennis Truran, Sr., whom she married on July 18, 1961 and her stepfather, Elton Miller.

Per Linda’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

To send flowers to the family of Linda , please visit our floral store.