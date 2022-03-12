BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Bailey, 73, passed away Thursday morning, March 10, 2022 at Hospice House.

Linda was born on June 10, 1948 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James, Sr. and Gladys Ryhal.

She worked at W.T. Grant and Trumbull County Public Library, Brookfield Branch.

She enjoyed seeing and learning about the different covered bridges in Ashtabula and Trumbull counties in Ohio.

Linda will be deeply missed by her sons, Jason and Harold R. Bailey, Jr.; granddaughter, Angela Bailey and brothers, James, Jr. (Barbara) Ryhal, Thomas Ryhal and Harold (Linda) Ryhal.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Timothy; sisters, Beverly Borger, Barbara Truax and infant sister Shirley.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blind Association in her name are welcomed.

