Linda K. Huff, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda K. Huff, 67, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Linda was born on June 1, 1953 in Ohio, the daughter of Jack Simpson and Geraldine Fuller.

She married the love of her life, Earl Huff, Jr., on June 1, 1981 and they shared 39 wonderful years together.

Linda enjoyed doing many things. She loved working on crafts, knitting and she thoroughly enjoyed going to family events. She was a die-hard Steelers fan and loved watching them. Linda was a kind-hearted, generous soul who loved to help those who needed it most, especially the children at Warren City Schools where she worked. There was nothing that she loved more than her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she lived for them.

Linda will be missed dearly by her mother; her husband, Earl, Jr.; her children, Christopher (Michele) Bland, Scott (Schonna) Bland, Eric (Amber) Bland, Jamie (Amanda) Bland, Heather (Terry) Livingston and Mat (Kristin) Huff; her step-children, Scott (Heather) Jukes and Trish (Todd) Kover; her 20 grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren; her siblings, James, Judy, Mark, Brian, Jack, Kenny and Susan and many other family and friends.

Besides for her father, Linda is preceded in death by her siblings, Gary, Sherry and Kathy.

There will be no services held at this time for Linda due to the current restrictions regarding the Coronavirus.

