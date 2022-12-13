CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jean Savo, 75 of Canfield died Monday afternoon, December 12, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center, after battling breast cancer for 17 years.

Linda was born October 27, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Grant and Mary Theresa (Agnone) Rouser and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from East High School in 1965 and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Ladies’ VFW Auxilliary Post #4237. Linda was an avid bowler and had belonged to both single and double leagues. She also loved bingo and never turned down an opportunity to play.

Her husband, Samuel J. Savo, whom she married in 1969, died May of 2012.

Linda leaves a daughter, Tina (Richard) Mitchell of Canfield; her son, Samuel (Shannon) Savo, Jr. ; three grandchildren, Makayla, Chelsea and Samuel Lee. She also leaves a sister, Joyce (Harold) Handwork of Salem; two brothers, Grant (Mona) Rouser of Youngstown and Ronald (Kathy) Rouser of Youngstown.

Besides her parents and her husband, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Richard (Linda) Rouser.

Private graveside services will be held per Linda’s wishes.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Hope Center in Linda’s name, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Linda, please visit our floral store.